With eight significant updates already under her belt, Venus is back in the hands of the Feadship refit specialists in Makkum, as well as a rented yard elsewhere in Harlingen.

The 86-metre Ecstasea is hot on the tail of Venus and is set to arrive in The Netherlands for a new crew interior and owner’s gym installed in the helicopter hangar. In addition, Ecstasea will have various new exterior design features added along with a selection of bespoke technical maintenance activities.

With such high demand, the Feadship group has rented other first-class facilities from a fellow yard in order to accommodate the refit of the 81-metre Air. Feadship teams will repaint the yacht’s superstructure there, make adaptations to the helicopter deck and conduct a range of technical maintenance activities and upgrades.

Later this year will see the launch of ‘Feadship Refit and Services’, a new dedicated entity which is being set up to support the refit activities of the Feadship teams in the Netherlands and abroad. Proving rising demand for high-quality refit, restructure and maintenance across the spectrum.