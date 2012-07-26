Launched by Palumbo Shipyard in Naples, Italy, the vessel has undergone a substantial restoration process, including having parts of her hull changed and a new superstructure built.

The yacht’s engine room was also rebuilt and new equipment installed including engines and an air-conditioning system, whilst the original single shaft propeller was replaced with twin props.

The restoration process was overseen by Naval Design & Consulting and undertaken by skilled local workers with vast experience restoring old ships into luxury vessels.

Powered by twin 746kW Cummins engines, Vervece is capable of a cruising speed of 12 knots and a range of 3,000 nautical miles at the same speed. She boasts a gross tonnage of 300 GRT.

Vervece was first launched in 1964 by the Benetti shipyard.