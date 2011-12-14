Invited to join the speakers’ panel on “The use of glass on super yachts”, Bennewitz shared with the audience some of the problems faced and the solutions taken in order to meet with the client’s main wishes to have a villa-like feeling on the yacht, to maximize the pleasure of life on board in all seasons of the year, to assure the best privacy for himself and his guests and to have a certified heli-deck.

The project - entrusted to the expertise of the architect Espen Øino in cooperation with Laurent Giles Naval Architects – has in fact been developed to blend traditional elements of design and layout with new variations on a theme - such as the staggered internal decks, the ceiling height in the main saloons raised to 270 cm and the large glass walls and windows.

The internal and external spaces of Stella Maris has in fact been interpreted in a very unconventional way, introducing spectacular glass walls, such as in the two main saloons and the Owner’s cabin, thus allowing the eye to see and enjoy beyond what would normally be a rigid barrier.

To implement the owner’s vision entirely, a climate-controlled veranda and a vertical garden have also been included, to enjoy green landscapes at sea with real house-plants crossing the decks, besides providing home-size furniture for the interior.

All of this has meant confronting a list of substantial challenges, like: weight increase and naval architecture, reduced glass thermal insulation, acoustic protection and privacy, structural design and selection and specifications of the type of glass to be used, especially considering that the yacht is also equipped with a certified heli-deck.

The positive results obtained on Stella Maris, currently under construction and to be launched for the coming season, are leading VSY to consider a new family feeling represented by a design based on a “villa on the sea” concept, including large glass walls to be used onboard.

This results in a simple but effective formula: maximum efficiency on minimum energy with limited damage to the eco-system. All of this is in pursuit of VSY’S essential mission: to produce a few exclusive super-yachts, totally custom-built, innovative and technologically superlative. Simply unique yachts which fully embrace the Yard’s Eco Green vision, introducing the new exclusive concept of “deeper luxury”.

Following the great success of their 62-metre, Candyscape II and Roma, VSY-Viareggio Superyachts are now busy completing their next two super yachts: a 72-metre flagship scheduled for the 2012 season, and a 64-metre at present awaiting the discerning client for completion in 2013.