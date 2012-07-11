Stella Maris represents a definite step forward for the yard and, being the largest yacht built in Viareggio over the last 30 years, she is destined to be a point of reference for the yachting community.

The project – entrusted to the expertise of the architect Espen Øino in cooperation with Laurent Giles Naval Architects - is blending traditional elements of design and layout with new variations on a theme – such as the staggered internal decks, the heights of the saloons and the innovative form of the bow. The resulting layout ensures a volume, more usually seen in yachts of greater dimensions, of 2,270 GRT.

The yacht is equipped with a certified helideck, making Stella Maris the only yacht of her size with this facility, a deck for the exclusive use of guests, a separate Owner’s deck, saloons with a finished height of 270 cm and the pleasure - which must surely be an exclusive novelty - of enjoying green landscapes at sea with real house-plants crossing the decks.

Concepts of the internal and external spaces are interpreted in a very unconventional way. For example, in the two main saloons and the Owner’s cabin, there are spectacular walls entirely of glass, thus allowing the eye to see and enjoy beyond what would normally be a rigid barrier.

A certified helideck and a sundeck, conceived also for evening use with suitable atmospheric lighting, are featured by essential materials and colour tones reminiscent of a Mediterranean beach which is even more emphasized by the large beach area located near the water.

The interior design by Studio Reverberi is based on simple lines but refined, embellished with natural stones, fabrics and veneers that spell freshness, lightness and luminosity where the external and internal ambiences merge.

This new 72-metre yacht is yet another example of VSY-Viareggio Superyachts’ ability to interpret the most exclusive ideas of an Owner, even the most demanding one highly sensitive to environmental matters, creating leisure crafts where living at sea is an unimaginable privilege and pleasure.