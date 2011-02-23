Vicem has announced a new business expansion plan to enlarge its horizons beyond mahogany construction into high-tech composite construction with three new sleek, fast yachts - consisting of a 46m (151’), 35m (118’) and a 32m (105’) in the Vulcan line.

With all three yachts set to hit the water in 2011 and 2012, Vicem Yachts has embraced the larger side of the luxury yachting sector by producing their biggest yacht projects to date.

In order to achieve the 20+ knots speed the shipyard had in mind for this line, Vicem enlisted the experience of Dutch naval architect Frank Mulder.

“On a boat this size, with such high expectations of performance, the choice of the ‘right’ naval architect was an important one.” says Alberto Perrone Da Zara – Vicem Yachts CEO. “Nobody has as rich an expertise as Frank Mulder does … known for high-speed yacht hulls like Octopussy, Moonraker and The World Is Not Enough, designed the new Vicem Vulcan superyacht outline, mandating the lightest and most advanced materials”.

The Vulcan Line yachts are currently under construction in a state-of-the-art facility in Antalya, Turkey - using composite materials, applied with resin and sandwich techniques, which are chosen to achieve the best possible strength-to-weight ratios.

“We want a reputation as a builder of light, beautiful and fast hulls” adds Alberto Perrone Da Zara. “Vicem is entering the superyacht segment with serious ambition and with no compromise/highest quality building materials and technologies that compare favourably to Northern Europe Shipyards.”

Vulcan 46m

This 46m yacht is the model bringing Vicem into the composite superyacht sector with force. Using the expertise of Frank Mulder for the naval architecture and exterior styling, alongside Art Line for her interiors, the Vulcan 46m is a lighter and faster vessel than the industry standard.

The Vulcan 46m is an extremely versatile yacht, capable of achieving 25 knots at top speed, whilst maintaining high-efficiency cruising and long range capabilities of 4000nm at 12 knots.

She has been equipped with outstanding elegance for a yacht of her size, offering her owner a palatial suite whilst providing opulent accommodation for guests in six cabins.

Vulcan 35m

When designing the 35m tri-deck, Vicem wanted to incorporate spaces and volumes found in much larger tri-deck motor yachts in a 35m hull. Another Frank Mulder design, this tri-deck provides excellent quality of life on board for up to 12 guests and is certified for RINA Short Range Charter Class.

Offering a top speed of 21 knots, the Vulcan 35m can reach a range of 1,600nm at 12 knots whilst maintain exquisite levels of comfort for guests onboard.

Featuring a Ken Freivokh design throughout, the Vulcan 35m provides guests with five staterooms (6 cabin layout also available), including a full-beam master suite and two full-beam VIP staterooms.

Vulcan 32m

Frank Mulder’s idea was to create a sleek and sinuous yacht line without compromising interior spaces, which on unit #1 will be designed by Wetzels Brown Partners. The raised pilot house configuration provides excellent space on her main deck while the VIP guests have a full-beam suite below.

The Vulcan 32m is a sleek and sporty yacht which will be able to reach ranges of 1,350nm while navigating at a fin-stabilized speed of 12 knots, all within RINA Short Range Charter class certification.