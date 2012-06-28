With the assistance of design firms such as Frank Mulder for exterior and naval architecture, and Art Line for the interiors, Vicem set out to build a 46m semi-displacement yacht which is lighter and faster than the industry standard, achieving 25 knots at top speed. Not only is she powerful, but the new 46m Vulcan motor yacht can maintain high-efficiency cruising and long range capability of 4,000nm at 12 knots, thus creating an extremely versatile ship.

The interior of the Vulcan 46m crosses three decks below a spacious sun-deck, providing outstanding elegance for her experienced owner. Her signature open atrium design, provides 45’ of unbroken natural lighting, from the very top of the sun-deck all the way down to the lower deck.

The main deck’s master suite uses every inch of this yacht’s 30’ beam, including a CEO’s office and a private gym as well as six guest suites. A graceful wraparound entry way leads to an inviting Jacuzzi and an arcing full-width head. Farther aft is the galley, a dining area for ten, and a relaxing lounge and a spacious upper lounge area.

Its impeccable construction and craftsmanship, thanks to Vicem’s internal team of 400 specialised craftsmen and the RINA/MCA Long Range classifications, making this superyacht a serious contender in today’s luxury yacht arena.