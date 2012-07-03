Built in all-mahogany, the new 107’ Cruiser epitomizes the three hallmarks of every Vicem yacht; exuding a classic look of timeless design, exemplifying the Vicem ideals for unmatched craftsmanship with a commitment to total customisation.

In a release from the company, Vicem stated, “Vicem 107’ Classic Cruiser is the new flagship of the semi-displacement Cruiser line. Designed for long distance cruising, gifted with extremely generous internal volumes and external entertainment areas, the 107 remains faithful to the signature Cruiser line design. On the inside though, it breaks away from the traditional Vicem mahogany interiors. The boat will head into the 2012 European show season with a world debut at Cannes Boat Show.”

Antonio Caviglia, Vicem Yacht European Sales Director from La Spezia noted, “the Vintage Cruiser 107 will be an outstanding boat to entertain family and friends, with interior and exterior spaces worthy of a 115 footer, including an amazingly large midship, full beam master cabin and two extremely spacious VIP cabins.

The giant 70 square meter fly bridge is worthy of a +40 metre superyacht. Given all of these attributes, including a very comfortable crew area, as well as RINA certification, Y Pleasure Class, it will also have great charter appeal.”

“The Vicem 107 Cruiser is an ideal yacht for an owner with a large family or a heack of a lot of friends,” says Dave Mallach, Vicem Yachts Sales Director. “A yacht of this size can accommodate three couple with full VIP accommodations and an additional four guests in two separate staterooms (making a total of ten guests), providing the discerning yachtsmen an experience that cannot be duplicated on a fibreglass vessel.

With a draft of only 6’4’’ (1.90m), its cruising ability in the Caribbean, as well as in the Mediterranean, will provide an experience only our Flagship Vintage model can bestow on those aboard. We are very proud. It is a true testament to Vicem’s capabilities.”