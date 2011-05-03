Measuring 46m, the first unit of the Vicem Yachts Vulcan line is an elegant semi-displacement superyacht which features an exterior design from Frank Mulder and an interior styled by Art Line.

Vicem Yachts set out to construct a composite tri-deck superyacht which is lighter and faster than the industry standard. Using twin 3,650hp MTU engines, the Vulcan 46 is capable of achieving 25 knots at top speed, alongside maintaining high-efficiency cruising and long range capabilities of 4,000nm with RINA/MCA Long Range classifications.

“We are extremely pleased to have been able to team up with one of the best brokerage companies in the yachting industry,” explains Sebahattin Hafizoglu, Chairman and Founder of Vicem Yachts. “Partnering with Fraser Yachts is further confirmation of Vicem Yacht’s pursuit of excellence and its ability to meet the demanding operational and product standards of partners like Fraser.”

The first Vulcan 46 will be able to accommodate guests across six luxurious cabins.