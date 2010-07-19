The 78 Cruiser is the latest in the Vicem’s celebrated series of classic, flybridge and cruiser motor yachts ranging from 50-100 feet. This classic 25m Cruiser has undergone a subtle yet sophisticated makeover with a number of new refinements, thanks to Vicem’s 14-person in house design team.

The 2010 78 Cruiser is a classic yacht with a contemporary twist. Many of the changes made aboard the 78 Cruiser appeal to more European tastes. The trademark interior high-gloss surfaces have given way to the understated beauty of satin-finish mahogany, accentuated by neutral-coloured fabrics and the discerning use of leather appointments. Guests will appreciate having more natural light stream into social areas through markedly larger windows. A bigger swim platform and sunpad area adorn the aft deck and flybridge, respectively. And a hard top for the flybridge’s helm station comes standard.

These contemporary twists are complemented by an updated exterior, which projects the cleaner lines that were widely well-received with the introduction of the Vicem 54 IPS model earlier this year.

The Vicem 78 Cruiser can be powered through the water at cruising and max speeds of 16 and 21 knots by her two MAN V8 900hp Common Rail engines.

The 78 Cruiser can comfortably accommodate twelve guests and three crew. Her sleeping layout includes a full-beam master amidships, a VIP stateroom at bow, and two guest staterooms all with ensuite bathrooms