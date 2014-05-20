The Vicem 97 Cruiser is a yacht entirely hand-crafted using modern systems and a composite finish. She is the flagship of the Vicem Vintage Line along with the Vicem 107 Cruiser, delivered in the 2013, totally custom-made in wood and worthy of its name in terms of technology and aesthetics with ample space throughout. The interiors are designed to ensure on-board deluxe living even during the most extended cruises.

The Vicem 97 Cruiser embodies all the elegance of a hand-crafted, classic-style yacht with the modernity and capability to undertake demanding voyages with low power consumption and comfort levels that only quality composite construction can provide. Each model produced reflects years of proven high-performing hull lines together with keeping safety at the forefront, yet is distinguished by unique interior solutions and furnishings created by the shipyard with the participation of the yacht owner.

With the launch of the 97 Cruiser model, part of Vicem’s Cruiser Series of long-range motor yachts ranging from 82 - 107 feet in length, Vicem offers a line of classic-style yachts with superb living accommodations and intrinsic extended cruising capabilities.

Inspired by the grand tradition of Gold Coast pleasure yachts, and based on the elegant style and design of Vicem’s signature Classic Series of 52-77 feet motor yachts, the 97 Cruiser features a raised pilothouse arrangement, larger superstructure, standard flybridge and oversized guest and crew accommodations well suited for longer excursions.