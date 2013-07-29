Vulcan’s 35m Trideck comes from the Vicem Vulcan series, a world class, fast and light superyacht series which is a fantastic design and just as fast and sleek as the Vulcan 46m sistership. Designed by Frank Mulder, this Trideck provides an excellent quality of life on board for up to 12 guests and is RINA short range charter certified.

With a top speed of 20 knots and a range of 1,600nm at 12 knots, this five stateroom yacht accommodates guests in one full-beam master suite, two full-beam VIP staterooms and three double cabins all with beautiful Art Line interiors.

“We enjoyed designing this yacht very much,” explain designers Frank Pieterse and Marilyn de Vaal of Artline Interiors. “This yacht reflects the essence of yachting; a great climate, the warm sea, gentle reflections from the water through the windows and specially designed open outdoor spaces. We established an organic flow between the levels of the indoor and outdoor living spaces we created a very light, dramatic look, with a repeating signature running throughout and bringing the interior and exterior interaction into a continuous focus.”