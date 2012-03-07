The new 107 Cruiser epitomizes the three hallmarks of every Vicem yacht, something which exudes a classic look of timeless design, exemplifies the Vicem ideals for unmatched craftsmanship with commitment to total customization, and the cold-moulded method of construction.

However, this timeless classic design 32.50m Vicem has undergone a sophisticated makeover with a number of new refinements, thanks to Vicem’s in-house design team.

"The Vintage Cruise 107 will be an outstanding boat to entertain family and friends, with interior and exterior spaces worthy of a 115 footer, including an amazingly large midship, full-beam master cabin, and two extremely spacious VIPs,” says Antonio Caviglia, European Sales Director of Vicem Yachts. “The giant 70 square meters flybridge is worthy of a +40 metres superyacht. Given all of these attributes, including a very comfortable crew area, as well as RINA Certification, Y Pleasure Class and Malta Commercial Yacht Code Certifications, it will also have great charter appeal. Those on board will enjoy the utmost luxury with a quiet and smooth ride afforded only by a cold moulded mahogany hull which promise only to enhance the overall exceptional experience."

“The Vicem 107 Cruiser is an ideal yacht for an owner with a large family or a heck of a lot of friends,” says Dave Mallach, Vicem Yachts USA President. “A yacht of this size can accommodate 3 couples with full VIP accommodations and an additional 4 guests in two separate staterooms, providing the discerning yachtsmen an experience that cannot be duplicated on a fibreglass vessel. With a draft of only 6’4” (1.90m), its cruising ability in the Caribbean, as well as in the Mediterranean, will provide an experience only our Flagship Vintage model can bestow on those aboard. We are very proud to introduce the Vicem 100 on our 20th Anniversary. It is a true testament to Vicem’s capabilities.”

The Vicem 107 contemporary twists are complemented by an updated exterior, and shows all its cruising character: a very high bow with a large and low cockpit to face rough seas for a pleasant and comfortable cruise in any weather. All on-board detail has been handcrafted to the highest standard and expertise: mahogany toe-rail and chromed brass or stainless steel hardware are just an example.