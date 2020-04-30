The Extra 130 Alloy is designed with entertaining guests in mind. From its stylish main salon to grand master cabin, the 130 Alloy is an aesthetic delight inside and out. With rich, soft materials and subtle greys on her interior, cool and calming entertaining spaces aft, Extra Yachts has given life to a superyacht which is more reminiscent of a step inside a New York penthouse apartment - with an extraordinary view.

Tasked with delivering the ultimate audio-visual experience with every expectation of performance, all the while not disrupting the sleek design layout of the yacht, Videoworks has once again surpassed itself and crossed boundaries in its field.

Equipping the yacht with the latest-generation Apple 4K TV and Sonos audio system, Videoworks has assured that every audio or visual experience onboard the Extra 130 Alloy is a true immersion of the senses.

With the unrelenting need to stay ahead in the increasingly in-demand field of sophisticated audio/video systems and high-performance networks, Videoworks has implemented a bespoke hybrid system unrivalled by other providers.

The Videoworks onboard integration system allows guests to stream content directly from the iTunes library to the Apple TV in each luxurious stateroom. With no synchronization required, users can skip the hassle and access the content directly from the TV, with thanks to a state-of-the-art Crestron system.

The unique hybrid system comprises a centralized core in one main area rack of the yacht with localized mini-racks. This method of installation assures maximum efficiency and minimal maintenance in one sleek and inconspicuous package.

Videoworks’ team of in-house technical experts have thoroughly tested each rack, using their wealth of experience in the fields of technology and superyachts to ensure the most space-efficient design has been achieved.