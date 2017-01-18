The luxury yacht and superyacht marina in Barcelona offers crew a special pack with the opportunity to experience life in Baqueira Beret, one of the most famous ski resorts in the Pyrenees.

From 3rd to 5th February, captains and crew will enjoy different activities in the snow such as skiing, snowboarding, mushing, snowshoeing outing, local gastronomy with a friendly and welcoming community atmosphere.

The Crew Ski Weekend will be based in one of the most renowned hotels in Baqueira, located next to the slopes, with a special dinner in a charming Vall d’Aran restaurant courtesy of BWA Yachting, and a dinner in a typical restaurant of the area courtesy of Vilanova Grand Marina – Barcelona.

Include The Moët & Chandon Winter Lounge on the slopes with music and evening parties and this could be the Spanish weekend to end all weekends.