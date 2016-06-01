Using the tag #Morethanaberth, the marina is offering special rates and discounts for long term bookings, which means that Vilanova Grand Marina Barcelona has one of the most competitive proposals for off season in the western Mediterranean.



The #Morethanaberth plan includes more benefits for the clients such as free rental cars, storage rooms free of charge, dry docking service for tenders included in the berth fee, etc.

Additionally, Vilanova Grand Marina - Barcelona customers will enjoy other technical services, the social events that frequently are organized and the charming surroundings, just 40 minutes from Barcelona downtown.



On the other hand, Vilanova Grand Marina Barcelona, according to its values to be an ideal home-port with a personalized and close customer service, continues offering the best services for captains and crew, providing the state of the art technology and multiple activities organized during the winter season, like the awaited Vilanova October Crew Party or the Vilanova Crew Ski Weekend.