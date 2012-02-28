The campaign mainly focuses on those superyachts coming back from the Caribbean in search of a facility that will enable them to prepare for the summer charter season.

The promotion, running across spring 2012, includes discounts on rental fees for longer stays as well as free dockage for several days after the results from last year’s campaign were highly positive.

The management at Vilanova are again expecting to receive high acclaim for their promotion and an improvement in occupancy from March to June – aiming for the maximum level of occupancy since the marina opened in April 2009.

General Manager Ignacio Erroz said, “We believe our marina is the perfect facility for superyachts to prepare for the charter season. We are confident we will see more activity this spring since we are starting to receive our first bookings for the season”.