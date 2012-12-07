The marina has recently been equipped with several newly opened yachting businesses within its premises, including a yacht chandlery, a scaffolding specialist company and a technical engineer office, as well as a large chill out terrace.

Improvements have also been carried out in the technical area to increase the capacity to hoist yachts, whilst a new on-site painting service has been put into place this year thanks to an agreement with ADP Yacht Painting.

Ignacio Erroz, general manager of Vilanova Grand Marina, said: “Since we started operating three years ago, our activity has been increasing year after year and we are confident that we will continue to grow.

“Our strength lies on our specialization, strategic location and our strong commitment to ensure maximum client satisfaction.”

Vilanova Grand Marina has 49 moorings to cater for yachts from 25 - 120 metres.