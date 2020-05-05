Beyond the glitz and glamour, boat shows are the lifeblood of the industry, bringing all corners together to act as a catalyst for the development of projects, ideas and business. Coronavirus has exposed more than ever the importance of shows as a market stimulus, and the disruption has been felt by thousands of businesses connected internationally through these events.

Palm Beach International Boat Show was one of many important events in the superyacht calendar to be cancelled. The Show, however, will be brought straight to homes and offices around the world in a virtual stream next Thursday. In a joint statement, Andrew Doole, President of Informa Markets U.S. Boat Shows, and George Gentile, President of MIA Palm Beach County, outlined their intentions for the change.

“These have been unprecedented days and we want to assure you that not only is the health and safety of each one of you at the forefront of our thoughts, but so is your business,” the joint statement reads. “The Virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show will continue to be dedicated to connecting our community of passionate yachting and marine enthusiasts with our nearly 500 premier exhibitors…While the show will no longer take pace in its original form, we are looking forward to engaging with our exhibitors and attendees via our virtual show.”

The magnitude of this event will certainly not be lost through the live stream, in fact, the Virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show will feature the largest display of superyachts in Palm Beach. Over $1.2 billion worth of yachts and toys are to be exhibited by the many companies waiting to greet visitors at virtual booths. With 800 yachts on display and 450 premium exhibitors, the show experience will be enhanced by a series of seminars and live demos to ensure guests lose not one ounce of the action or insight.

The great feeling of anticipation in the run up to a yacht show is well and truly back, something that will come as a blessing to the many international brokerages that will be in attendance. The likes of Burgess, IYC and Denison will be among the exhibitors, along with Northrop & Johnson who will display 72m Tankoa superyacht SOLO.