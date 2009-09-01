A prominent plumb bow and highly swept and stylized superstructure define Setzer’s design while still remaining true to the existing Icon Platform.

The VL-70 incorporates an abundance of volume to accommodate spacious owner and guest cabins over several levels as well as significant water and fuel stores.

Interior design of the project was the work of Seattle-based Adriel Designs.

Design highlights of the concept include a hull capable of providing world-travel capabilities; a twin tender garage; huge swimming pool surrounded by sun pads on the aft deck; an over-flowing hot tub; helipad; and split-level observation lounge and viewing deck.

The interior of the Vision Line 70m incorporates a glass elevator; recessed balconies with sea views; six guest cabins and a master cabin; a theatre seating 16; and accommodations for 16 crew.