During the gathering, which welcomed guests from media, yachting and lifestyle, Chairman of Visun Group and founder of Hainan Rendez-Vous, Mr. Lawrence Wang shared his initial concept and proposal for the 2015 Hainan Rendez-Vous; "The initial reason for me to build up Hainan Rendez-Vous is very simple. I wanted to create a platform for Chinese brands and Chinese elites to experience the high-end international lifestyle and communicate with international brands, to promote an attitude of pursuing for quality life and spiritual beliefs. We are devoted to create such a platform for local and international brands to exchange their ideas, share their resources and then achieve a win-win stage."

Managing Director of Hainan Visun Rendez-Vous Co.,Ltd, Ms. Eve Ng also introduced the focus of 2015 Hainan Rendez-Vous during the gathering: "We will invest more resource in VIP invitation this year. We have gained a decent reputation among Chinese elites over the past 5 years and this year, we will not only invite Chinese elites, but will also invite guests from Hong Kong, Macau and other countries in Asia and all over the world. We are trying our best to enhance Hainan Rendez-Vous, making it a better platform of sharing resources and exchanging ideas among brands and clients.”

Furthermore, a representative from the signed main sponsor of the 2015 Hainan Rendez-Vous, Ms. Jessie Zhang, Deputy General Manager of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery and Premiere Business Management, shared Chow Tai Fook's support for Hainan Rendez-Vous. "No one will deny that China marketing and the number of Chinese elites are growing rapidly nowadays. It is believed that in the near future, Chinese elites will pursue more for "Dream, Art and Life", which is exactly the theme of 2015 Hainan Rendez-Vous. For us, we believe that with such an excellent platform as Hainan Rendez-Vous, our brand will be able to introduce our culture and products to a larger number of Chinese elites.”

Held as a warm-up of 2015 Hainan Rendez-Vous, the VIP Exclusive Dinner acted as an opportunity for brands and VIPs to communicate with each other before the 2015 Hainan Rendez-Vous. This year’s show will not only be led by a new team, but one that has a rich experience in the yacht and lifestyle industries. It is believed that this new team will bring in new elements to Hainan Rendez-Vous, making it a more international exhibition. Now, with the support from various brands, 2015 Hainan Rendez-Vous is under preparation and will be a new milestone in China's yacht and lifestyle industry.

The 6th Hainan Rendez-Vous is set to take place on the 27th November, welcoming a renewed energy to the yachting culture of Asia and bringing a legion of luxury brands to the shores of Sanya.