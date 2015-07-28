Shortly after a new forward-thinking lifestyle strategy was presented by Turquoise Yachts, a new 80 metre superyacht project which will be the largest Vitruvius yacht so far.

According to the statement from the design studio, the new project will be exceptionally well proportioned and balanced lines with discrete design characteristics of the Vitruvius Yachts style. Dubbed the VY80, this new yacht project is designed to provide generous living space onboard, while retaining a sense of intimacy.

This landmark project is one of the first new build projects announced by Turqouise since Dr Mohammed Al Barwani acquired a majority stake in the shipyard while also being the largest undertaking of Philippe Briand, the designer behind the Vitruvius Yachts name.

“This is an exciting project which fully encapsulates our focus on the yachting lifestyle,” says Mehmet Karabeyoglu, CEO of Turquoise Yachts. “It captures a vision that Mohammed and I share.”

The profile of the VY80 has the distinctive lines of the Vitruvius “family feeling”, with a streamlined design, and sensation of transparency in the superstructure through substantial use of glass in the living space.

An owner’s deck below the sundeck is comprised of a generous owner’s salon, office and stateroom, with a private terrace and Jacuzzi forward. In total, 12 guests are accommodated, in six suites, plus 21 crew.

A gym with adjoining spa with sauna, hammam and plunge pool will have remarkable views of the waterline via a floor-to-ceiling window amidships. A full-beam, open beach club to the aft of the yacht will provide the perfect space from which to enjoy daytime watersports.

There will be more than 395sqm of deck space over four decks, and a number of stunning design features including an infinity swimming pool, three levels of outdoor lounging and dining areas, and two Jacuzzis.

“We are thrilled about this project” said Veerle Battiau, Managing Director of Vitruvius Yachts. “Advanced design from Vitruvius and the well established quality of Turquoise combine in VY80 to realise an exciting new vision of yachting at its best: bold new design focused strongly on individual lifestyle choice”.

This announcement joins the upcoming unveiling of a new Vitruvius project with Oceanco at the Monaco Yacht Show, and we look forward to shedding more light on the exciting future projects clearly laid out for Vitruvius.