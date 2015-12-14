Most notably, this year saw the delivery of three Vitruvius-designed motoryachts by Italian shipyard Picchiotti (part of the Perini Navi Group), as well as the completed conversion on the 71-metre explorer vessel M/Y Engima XK.

Vitruvius have also confirmed the signing of two new build projects at prominent shipyards, along with its first land-based project, a ‘land yacht’ yacht club based in Hong Kong, due for completion in 2017.

Veerle Battiau, Director of Vitruvius, said: “We are excited by what the future holds at Vitruvius Yachts. As well as our ongoing relationship with Picchiotti, this year we secured some wonderful new projects that look set to take our designs in new and challenging directions.

“The vision of our head designer Philippe Briand, complemented by the skills of his 10-strong team of design and naval architecture specialists, is now to be realised by world-class superyacht builders in three countries within the next three years.”

The past year also saw Vitruvius receive an impressive six awards for its 73-metre flagship yacht, M/Y Grace E, which was launched by Picchiotti in 2014.