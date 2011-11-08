Measuring 42.6m, Sarissa is the largest carbon fiber sloop built to date in the Netherlands. This impressive high-performance sailing yacht was drawn up by Naval Architect Bill Tripp who included a fully modern hull shape, sail plan and foils.

“Sarissa is exactly at the point where the state-of-the-art large sailing yacht world lies,” explains Bill Tripp. “She is a modern, technical boat whose design was guided by close client input and involvement. She will be used to sailing all over the world with the family in two, and will take part in the established superyacht regattas. Technology and modern design merge within Sarissa, providing the owner with luxurious comfort, accessible and easy sailing, integrated design, advanced performance, and confidence to sail anywhere in safety.”

Whilst purely high-performance on the outside, Sarissa is decked out in internal luxury by Rhoades Young Design Ltd.

The interior design brief requested for a modern and spacious interior, yet warm and inviting like a family home. Jonathan Rhoades commented, “Within the length and the yachts fine performance hull lines, our goal was to create the feeling of a much larger interior. We have therefore visually borrowed volume and length from other spaces and integrated double use of certain areas. By staggering the accommodation blocks diagonally, we have stretched the visual length of the interior and effectively making the interior feel 1.5 times bigger. Tripp Design paired the vertical port lights creating a unique window that floods the interior with light. Our design capitalizes on the ample natural light below deck and spectacular views of water and sky.”

“Following our previous carbon high performance sailing yachts, this increase in size is not the only development.” Adds Louis Hamming of Vitters. “Her hydraulic and deck systems provide improved reaction speed, load and stiffness to safely facilitate the sailing performance she was designed for.” Other custom technical features are a Vitters’ developed hydraulic steering system with rudder feedback, as well as a unique system of back stays and running stays to operate both her cruising and racing sail configurations."