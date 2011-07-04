Measuring 42.6m (138’), Sarissa is one of the largest carbon sloops to have ever of been launched. Her lightweight construction and rigging, alongside her state-of-the-art systems and lifting keel are only a few characteristics of a truly impressive performance focused design by naval architect Bill Tripp.

Combined with the sporty, performance based design, her interior styling by Rhoades Young offers exquisite finishes in carbon, glass, stainless steel, leather and several types of wood, ensuring a comfortable and stylish stay on board.

The Vitters team transformed Sarissa from a carbon Green Marine hull into a spectacular luxury performance yacht in just 11 months. Sarissa was then transported from the Vitters shipyard in Zwartsluis to Harlingen on the 24th of June and launched in time for the stepping of her 51m mast.