Vitters Shipyard Acquires Green Marine

Green Marine was established in 1982 by Bill Green and Ian King who are now looking forward to the next step of the company's success. Green Marine gained fame in the yachting industry after racing their yachts Ran and Jethou. The respected UK builders specialised in composite projects; the yard also built a range of prize-winning Volvo Ocean and America’s Cup yachts, including the esteemed Mascalzone and Prada.

The shipyard has a respectable fleet which also includes well-known high performance yachts such as Sojana, Leopard, Ghost and more recently Cinderella IV.

Green Marine has stated that its experienced and dedicated workforce are “excited” that Vitters has become the new owner of the yard, ensuring they can continue to build on their impressive range of award winning yachts.

The company’s parts and components, manufacturing and R&D facilities are part of a planned expansion, all in order to provide Green Marine clients with state-of-the-art service throughout the takeover.

The new takeover of Vitters and Green Marine has already inspired plans to construct three yachts ranging between 60 and 140ft, currently being crafted in the UK. With Green Marine’s manifesto of creating high-quality racing yachts and hulls, the takeover by Vitters can only aid their climb up the market.

