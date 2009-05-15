The 80 was originally designed for an experiences European multihull sailor who desired a catamaran which possessed large volume and living spaces; inside/outside living areas; a high average speed; ease of handling by a small crew or the family; eco-friendly qualities; and pleasing aesthetics.

To meet these demanding criteria, the project was developed in close connection with renowned racing and cruising yacht builders Trimarine.

Construction of the VPLP 80 will take place in the Trimarine production facility in Portugal.

She will be built using Epoxy Glass Fibre, PVC foam sandwich and carbon reinforcements, and powered by two 180hp engines.

Van Peteghem Lauriot Prévost consists of a 12-strong team of naval architects with offices in Paris and Vannes from which it coordinates a host of specialists including shipyards and interior designers.