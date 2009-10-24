Spread over seven levels of living space, the superyacht accommodates 14 guests and a crew of between 14 and 16 members. Although a private owner’s deck is included in the overall design, the exact number of cabins and the interior design are at the discretion of the owner.

Long-term, unrestricted transoceanic voyaging was the design focus of the expedition super yacht and thus Vripack’s naval architects gave her a round-bilge displacement hull with flared blow, transom stern and straight, even keel to ensure optimal seakeeping, speed and fuel efficiency.

With enhanced scantlings on her hull, the motor yacht will be able to operate in arctic conditions despite her not being Ice Class.

Vripack Sales Director Marnix J. Hoekstra said Derecktor was the perfect choice for constructing the superyacht.

“They are uniquely set up to build this no-nonsense, go-anywhere boat,” he said.