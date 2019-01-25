Vripack and Nordhavn's Powerful Partnership

Netherlands-based studio Vripack, whose creative philosophy is based on an extensive history of naval architecture and engineering, are a trusted name in the business of yacht curation. Nordhavn, meanwhile, leads the industry in making hardy expedition yachts. The respective strengths of both companies will be harnessed in the construction of Nordhavn 80.

The yacht, about which few details have been released, will stay true to the Nordhavn’s strong, rugged style of build. The Scandinavian shipyard is renowned for yachts whose full-displacement designs achieve long-range cruising and utmost comfort in equal measure. Their designs ensure that owners get the most out of the ocean; they are safe, durable and ideal for expedition, evidenced by a strong portfolio that represents over 7,400 models.

In contrast, the Vripack studio is known for their homely, chic interiors. A neutral palette will be infused with splashes of daffodil yellow and midnight blue, whilst communal areas will be family-centric with a warm, modern aesthetic at their core. Nordhavn 80 will be an eminently livable yacht, speaking a language of cosy luxury - or as the Danish say: hygge.

Vripack co-owner, Bart M. Bouwhuis, commented on the project: "Nordhavn's DNA embodies a design philosophy that is a perfect match with our ethos; making owners feel at home at sea, that is why we connect so well. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with new and exciting projects and virtually no limits on what we can accomplish together in the near future."

It may seem that the two brands are worlds apart, both geographically and aesthetically, however this will be the appeal of Nordhavn 80. It will be a yacht of alluring contrasts, comprising the seamless marriage of a rugged exterior and convivial interior.