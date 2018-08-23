Marnix Hoekstra, Director of Vripack, says “It was led by design and then supported by technology, which is an aspect I really liked about that project. They’ve [The New Yachts Company] been getting interest in the platform and I hope they find someone to build it. I think this design shows the power of the platform and thinking.”

Maharani was the inspiration of Manhattan lofts on Fifth Avenue, with incredible light and large open spaces using luxury materials to create the feeling of sophistication. The 49.45-metre aluminium yacht will challenge conventional yacht layouts, instead offering ten unique areas accessed from four different decks. All of these areas are connected which allows daylight to enter into the centre of the vessel.

The central spiral staircase will circle the all glass elevator at the heart of the vessel, a masterful centrepiece within the multiple open levels. The shared spaces on the vessel are separated into ten unique areas offering more private relaxation and entertaining without the feeling of consistently sharing space with other guests.

The interior style is akin to that of modern Manhattan homes, modern at its core with natural touches blended together to create ’at home’ feeling. Access to the owner’s deck is completely private to offer relaxation in complete isolation.

“Maharani incorporates so much of our thinking and what I like about that project is that we looked at the owner’s point of view and the design point of view … It is like flipping everything upside down. It wasn’t like we thought, ‘Oh, we have this awesome idea about hybrid technology and we should incorporate it somewhere’, but more like, ‘We are going to give this client a massive owner’s deck where there is no obstruction by technology or exhausts or engines etc because of this hybrid technology and stuff’” Hoekstra comments.

At 49.45m in length and 2.15m in draft, the Maharani will be powered by 2 MTU 8V 2000 M72 engines capable of pushing the yacht to a max speed of 16 knots. There will be room on board for up to 10 guests and 10 crew.