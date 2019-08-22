Netherlands-based design studio Vripack boast extensive naval architecture and engineering experience and a portfolio of over 7,400 designs, however the greatest testament to their expertise is status as the leading designer of explorer yachts. There is no greater way to showcase the strength of an explorer yacht by taking on the biggest test on the oceans.

In 2001, Vripack became the first studio to design a superyacht to successfully complete the crossing, which involves 900 nautical miles of relentless obstacles, passing just 500 miles from the arctic circle. Extreme weather conditions and thousands of icebergs are among the intense threats needed to navigate the voyage, which for most yachts presents an impossible challenge. For Vripack, it is a challenge they has revisited and beaten 5 times.

Vripack’s Creative Directors, Marnix Hoekstra and Bart Bouwhuis, have stated that “to date there have been only nine successful passages by superyacht, and five of these were made on yachts designed by Vripack. In fact, Vripack designed the first superyacht to ever make the crossing. Turmoil pulled it off in 2001, becoming the 87th vessel to successfully navigate the legendary Passage since records began.”

What Vripack have opened up to the superyacht world is the possibility to explore such remote and undisturbed areas and sights seen by so few first-hand. Completing the Passage puts Captains and crew in a select elite group, earning them not only the respect of their peers but a dose of fame along the way.

With a pioneering attitude that Amundsen himself would be proud of, Vripack are determined to continue leading superyachts into a new remit, pushing to reach every inch of ocean. The insight and understand gained from these successful crossings ensure Vripack is the go-to designer for explorer ice-class yachts, delivering comfort, reliability and safety on the most dangerous waters.