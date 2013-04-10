“The great thing about Expedition yachts is that they are safe, economical and you can go to places where no other ‘white yacht’ can go,” mentions Maarten Ten Holter, Managing Director of Vripack Brokerage. “These days there seems to be a misunderstanding of what people call an expedition yacht. Yachts with a large tank capacity and high bow are called expedition, they are not.”

Measuring 36.40m (119’4”ft), superyacht Lars is the perfect vessel for journeying through the ice across the breath-taking backdrop of the North. Her hull was built in 1995 as a tug/ice breaker for a private client who used Lars for his hobby of exploration and to pursue his dream of sailing to the Northern hemisphere.

“An Expedition yacht is rugged, strong, purpose built, great autonomy in terms of range but also freezers/fridges/cold stores to take plenty of food to accommodate owner, guests and crew. Not to forget proper generators for self sufficiency for longer periods of time, water maker and the like.”

In 2011 the Vessel sailed to Balk Shipyard where steelwork was performed in accordance with the drawings of Felix Buytendijk. After the steelworks where finished the vessel moved to Stemat where the new interior, machinery and equipment was installed. In April 2012 she left for Norway/Spitsbergen. Lars finally reached 81, 47° where she hit solid ice in the 1st week of July 2012. The owner built Lars for this trip because there were no other suitable vessels on the market.

Explorer yachts such as Lars, Big Fish, Sherakhan, and Luna allow owners and charter guests to explore frozen paradises, unspoiled environments, Amazonian waters and the far reaches of the globe in style and unrivalled comfort.