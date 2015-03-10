“Wherever you intend to travel, Flow will sail you there in comfort and safety,” begins a release from the Dutch design studio. “Designed with the experience of over 7,000 hulls, she is optimized for roaming the seven seas.”

Renowned for their progressive approach to design, Vripack’s latest Flow concept is a striking addition to the trio of concepts which have emerged and sports an extremely natural style which lends from both the worlds of cutting edge design and nature.

“Step on board and join her on the maiden trip that will take you, your family and friends from New Zealand to Fiji and then from Maui to San Francisco. See for yourself how the layout gives you more space, provides more functionality and more privacy for everything in your life.

At sea and at anchor you will enjoy a yacht as never experienced before. In the unique all-glass Beach House you’re always connected to both the water and the spa, which provides a comfortable climate whether you’re floating in tropical heat or blizzard cold.

You will dine next to the ‘treasure cabinet’, filled with shells and artifacts collected from many remarkable voyages. After eating you can sit back and relax in Flow’s Gullwing Lookouts, which provide unobstructed forward views in perfect safety.

On the Family Deck you can exercise in the fully-equipped gym, dip in the Jacuzzi or sit at the ultimate Sports Bar, which provides climate controlled outdoor comfort.

And, when onshore, you will enjoy the liquidity of Flow’s beautifully harmonious lines with a sense of pride, because the striking 3D graphical pattern is designed by you, her owner.”