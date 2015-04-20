Able to accommodate up to 10 guests along with 10 crew, the steel and aluminium vessel will boast handcrafted interior feature and an array of exotic materials including calfskin leather.

Speaking about the project, Vripack’s creative directors Bart Bouwhuis and Marnix Hoekstra the creative directors of Vripack explained in a statement: “With Flow we wanted to create a yacht that stops you from turning the page.

“She features the most sought-after form which follows function, embraces our holistic philosophy and allows a stunning exterior and harmonious interior with cutting edge naval architecture.”

Perhaps Flow’s most striking characteristic will be its all-glass beach house situated on the main deck. As an added advantage, the boat deck can also be used as a shaded outdoor living space.

In terms of performance, the yacht’s twin Caterpillar C7.1 engines enable a cruising speed of 12 knots and a maximum speed of 16 knots.

Vripack is a holistic design, naval architect and engineering studio that was founded in Holland in 1961.