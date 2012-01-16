Bart Bouwhuis Director of Design from Vripack commented, “This globetrotting family yacht is a true dedication to the original philosophy of our Research Vessel design. She is outrageously spacious and has been designed for a very experienced yachting family with the typical no-nonsense attitude we love. Even we have difficulty holding her down on our drawing tables, as the adventure that goes together with her design makes the drawings come alive.”

“Besides all the effort our Design Studio has put into this yacht’s powerful appearance”, Bart continues, “Vripack’s naval architects captured an excellent sea going comfort. A rigorous Hydrodynamic Research program, in combination with our 50 years of in-house knowledge is the key component in the development of her lines plan.”

“Her robust and masculine appearance is accompanied by a softer and luxurious Andrew Winch interior; Chuggaboom really provides her family with the best of both worlds.”

“A special feature of this semi commercial yacht is the dedicated motorbike store with workshop. The shop is directly connected to the forward boat deck enabling the bikes to be rolled on a tender with integrated ramp giving easy transport of their motorbikes onto the mainland to explore back lands on remote islands.”

“Once back on the yacht, the owner is able to relive the adventure on his full owner’s deck with extensive panoramic windows and a front facing observation launch. With this new yacht the owner will have the freedom to navigate without any restrictions, and thus explore and admire multiple remote areas of the world, just as he asked the design team to do.”, concludes Bart.