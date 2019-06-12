M/Y Atomic made her public debut on Monday, wowing spectators with her timeless Espen Oeino design. The third member of the series from the renowned yachting architect, Atomic represents the evolution of Sealyon (ex Candyscape II) and RoMa.

The project ran seamlessly under the management of Jean-Claude Carme of Thompson, Westwood & White Yachts, who ensured that the yacht’s design incorporated the impeccable engineering and functionality specified by the owner.

By the looks of things, the project could not have been more successful. Atomic in her finished form is a wonder, integrating technical and engineering solutions such as a dynamic positioning system, diesel electric thrusters and higher-powered generators encased in sound-insulated cabins.

Her interiors are just as impressive, featuring elegant design by French firm Darnet Design. A panoramic owner’s suite includes exterior and interior terraces, whilst a glorious sundeck offers a large infinity pool aft and a cosy fire pit forward.

M/Y Atomic is also a vessel at the forefront of the industry in terms of the recent push for eco-friendliness - an initiative that VSY are leading. She integrates leading-edge systems to reduce environmental impact and navigate protected marine areas, namely a dynamic positioning system that preserves the seabed when at anchor, filters that purify exhaust fumes, and 4x200 kW generators that power thrusters.

Atomic Project Manager, Francesco Bono commented the following on the project: “The yacht integrates the leading-edge systems already implemented on the previous yachts also to allow navigation in protected marine areas, for which VSY has become a reference point in the market. In particular, the dynamic positioning system to respect seabed when anchoring, the special filters to purify exhaust fumes, the 4 x 200 kW generators to power the thrusters allowing to navigate under diesel electric mode without starting the main engine.”

All in all, Atomic is a creation that has from top to bottom satisfied the requests of an eco-conscious owner who plans to cruise to the farthest-flung corners of the globe. She will now make her way back to Viareggio for completion and final delivery, before joining the world superyacht fleet.