The 64m, which is due to be delivered in the next few months, will undoubtedly fall in line with VSY’s bespoke take on building, whereby every yacht is a unique reflection of the owner’s personal tastes. The yard custom design down to the smallest detail in order to accommodate every client request.

The vessel will also be imbued with the Italian pedigree of all VSY models. This distinctive style, which is permeated with the artistry of the Renaissance, is felt in every curve, shape and space of their boats.

VSY are also leading the industry in engineering and technology, from sourcing the best building components to an ongoing collaboration with Norwegian automation suppliers Kongsberg Maritime AS, which forms the technical basis for their yachts. A combination of expertise and raw materials make for builds of advanced and consistent quality.

The 64m is also reportedly taking great measures in eco-consciousness. VSY have been known to implement measures such as recyclable materials, electric auxiliary engines and a Green Anchoring system, to name a few. It is likely that the new boat will fall into this tradition of environmentally responsible building, as this is part of VSY’s philosophy that has been widely publicised in the international yachting press.

Exterior design is being carried out by Espen Oeino, industry tycoon of 20 years and the mind behind renowned Top 100 yachts such as Dilbar, Al Said and Project Shu. The Monaco-based designer, with a skilled team of 17 behind him, builds with a systematic and disciplined approach that has earned him numerous accolades from industry peers.

The build on which these two industry giants are collaborating will feature exquisite exterior lines from Oeino and will represent a coming together of all the shipyard’s most successful solutions and distinctive elements. We at Superyachts.com can’t wait to bring the latest on her imminent launch.