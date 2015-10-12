Among these current initiatives is Mission Blue, part of the Sylvia Earle Alliance – set up by the legendary oceanographer of the same name – which hopes to create marine protected areas across the world.

Recently Mission Blue announced a collaboration with Italian shipyard VSY, responsible for the 72 metre Stella Maris, one of the most ecologically advanced superyachts ever built.

We sat down with Charlotte Vick, Strategic Partnership Coordinator at Sylvia Earle Alliance and Vienna Eleuteri, Sustainability Manager for VSY shipyards, at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show to find out more about their partnership.

“Mission Blue is an initiative of the Sylvia Earle Alliance and we are working for hope spots around the world, creating marine protected areas, promoting the creation of them, advocating on behalf of the ocean,” said Ms Vick.

“One of our partners is Vienna’s group [VSY] and they are working with us to perhaps found some new initiatives that will give back to the ocean.

“The ultimate goal is to allow the ocean to restore itself. And some people would see luxury yachting as something that is a little bit peculiar in that regard, but we believe the ultimate luxury is clean air, clean water and the ability for the life that we have on this planet to continue to be here.

“The best way to go about that is to have organisations like the one Vienna works with who are doing something positive to reduce the impact on the environment.”

You can watch the full video interview with Charlotte Vick and Vienna Eleuteri above this article.