VSY Appoint New Managing Director

Luciano Scaramuccia stepped down as Managing Director after completing the task of assisting the shipyard through their generational transition.

The yard has now welcomed Cristiana Longarini to carry on the yard’s distinction in green technology and to carry on the vital work of reducing the environmental impact of superyachts.

VSY continue to emerge by implementing structured integrated sustainability programmes, as confirmed by a second special mention for Innovation, just earned at the UIM awards.