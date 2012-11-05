In Monaco, Cristiana and Simone Longarini, owners and respectively M.D. and Chairman of VSY, both endorsed the Wood Forever Pact signed with Prince Albert II of Monaco on behalf of the Foundation.

VSY is the first European shipyard to sign this agreement subscribing to transparency and qualification in the timber industry to guarantee maximum quality and ethical respect. These are questions close to the heart of the owners of the Viareggio-based yard, who have taken up the challenge of new necessary business models able to substantiate an innovative vision of the yachting sector and re-launch its fundamental values.

For VSY, sustainability is above all not a luxury but a responsibility –– and represents a long-term commitment - originally made when the shipyard first opened and which will see it as an increasingly front-line protagonist in this field also in the future.