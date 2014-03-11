The ‘UIM Environmental Award 2013’ gala ceremony was held on Saturday 1st March in the beautiful setting of the Salle des Etoiles at the Sporting Club in Monte Carlo and was, as usual, promoted by the Union Internationale Motonautique to recognize excellence in innovation, development and application of environmentally-friendly technologies.

The award - received by Daniele Maccioni, VSY Innovation Development Manager - recognizes the commitment of the Italian shipyard which has distinguished itself right from its inception for the development of technologies with reduced environmental impact and is increasingly imposing itself in the implementation of structured programs of integrated sustainability applied to innovation in the yachting industry.

“VSY's ‘Technologies and Innovations Worktable’ is a Computational Sustainability model based program and has its focus on developing computational methods to be applied to our project and production processes,” explains Vienna Eleuteri - Sustainability Manager of the Shipyard. “Computational Sustainability is an interdisciplinary field that aims to apply techniques from computer science, operations research, applied mathematics and statistics for balancing environmental, economic and social needs for sustainable development. VSY are making a great effort to achieve this objective and provide the yachting industry with this scientific support that could facilitate in a concrete way the access to sustainable-orientated policies to the entire sector, while respecting the fundamental cost-benefit ratio.”

Cristina Longarini, VSY Managing Director, was also sent her special thanks to UIM for the important recognition and for the opportunity to share the work of the shipyard with the business community and with all the people who love the sea and its values.