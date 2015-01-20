Ecological intelligence is part of VSY’s DNA, and with this they are developing new industrial models which address not only the carbon footprint, but the water footprint placed on the ocean by the yachting community.

Improving sustainability is part of the Yachting 2.0 programme underway in VSY, in collaboration with world universities to cover everything from the construction to the ethical scrapping of superyachts.

This programme is already underway in the construction with Duchess of Tuscany; however, for more information on a greener future for the yachting community, watch the above video.