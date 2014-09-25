After being rewarded with the UIM Environmental Benefit Award in 2013 for their work with the 72.1-metre M/Y Stella Maris, VSY was then further recognised earlier this year with the UIM Innovation Award thanks to their innovative ‘Computational Sustainability’ programme.

It was more evidence of VSY’s commitment to the development of technologies with reduced environmental impact, and, as we discovered when we sat down with Vienna Eleuteri, Sustainability Manager for VSY shipyards, at this year;s Monaco Yacht Show, there is plenty more progress to come.

“At VSY, we believe that also to react to the recent economic crisis, to push forwards environmental eco-friendly products can create opportunities for all the yachting sector,” she said. “We need, let’s say, a holistic approach because it’s not enough to adopt another green technology if you don’t have a general vision of all the process.

“The Computational Sustainability’ programme is our tool to really go in depth in the field. Computational Sustainability’ is a multi-disciplinary field that aims to develop tools from a specific point of view and uses scientific methods, computer science, mathematics methodologies and statistics and that allows us to approach from a very holistic way.

“It’s also balancing environmental, societal and economic needs of all the sector and our sustainability programme focusses on yachts and involves all the actors of the field.”

You can view the full video interview with Vienna Eleuteri above this article.