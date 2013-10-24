Taking place on board VSY’s flagship M/Y Stella Maris, the voluntary agreement between the Ministry of Environment and the Tuscan shipyard was signed in the presence of Andrea Orlando, the Minister for the Environment.

VSY have made sustainability the strength of their company policy. The objective of this new commitment is "the promotion of joint projects aimed at the analysis, reduction and neutralization of the environmental impact in the yachting sector."

The reduction of carbon emissions through the evaluation of the "carbon footprint" and the consequent adoption of mitigation measures is a programme that the Ministry of the Environment has been working on for some years and has already involved 187 national companies from different sectors (food & agriculture, manufacturing, fashion, transportation and other services).

At the Boat Show in Genoa, during the meeting on board M/Y "Stella Maris", the program was explained by the General Director of the Ministry of the Environment Corrado Clini and by VSY Sustainability Manager Vienna Eleuteri. Other Italian entrepreneurs, who have made the choice of "sustainability" by signing the voluntary agreement with the Ministry, spoke about their green corporate governance and innovative business models.

The Italian carbon-footprint programme is becoming an essential benchmark in the European framework for environmental assessment.

Click here to watch an interview with Vienna Eleuteri, VSY Sustainability Manager, about VSY's new green initiatives.