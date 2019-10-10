Wally Announces New Cruising Division

Wally has been driving innovation in sailing and power boats since being its inception in 1994, and earlier this year became part of the esteemed Ferretti Group. Stefano de Vivo, MD of Wally, outlined the importance of this acquisition. “The Ferretti Group recognises that developments emerging from Wally’s sailing yacht R&D have the power to drive major improvements in technology for its other yachting brands. Ferretti Group will continue to support investment in Wally, and promote the importance of sailing innovation for the wider yachting community.”

Since its inaugural edition in 1999, the Voiles de St Tropez regatta has an established partnership with Wally Yachts, and both celebrated their 20th anniversary at this year’s event. A vibrant atmosphere greeted 4000 sailors and 300 classic and modern yachts competing. Through the years Wally has been an integral part of the regatta, and for many owners and spectators heading to St Tropez the fleet of Wally yachts is a star attraction.

At the end of a tightly contested regatta that involved Olympic sailors and breath-taking yachts, Wally Class President Luca Bassani announced the new cruising division for 2020 as he looks to encourage more Wally owners to join the ‘club’.

“By introducing a cruising division,” explained Bassani, “which will harmoniously sit alongside the existing competitive division at regattas throughout the calendar, we will provide a place for those owners who wish to pursue the pleasure of racing without the additional pressure.” With a limit on the number of sails and crew permitted within this new division, Bassani hopes to create a more Corinthian spirit to racing, and encourage more entrants to enjoy the regattas.