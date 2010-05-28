Monaco based Wally Yachts have signed a business partnership with brokerage firms YPI and YCO in order to fully apply the commercial and marketing activity of the new, improved Wally WHY design in a global context. With the help of the brokerage collaboration, the Wally WHY is set to revolutionise the luxury yacht market.

“Over only eight months WHY generated exceptional media coverage and produced some very interested prospects,” comments Luca Bassani, Wally President and WHY mastermind.

“This unprecedented success in the yachting industry shows that WHY is a leading product requiring the best commercial management to capitalise its positioning. The goal is to sign the first contract in 2010, as originally planned, and launch the first unit in 2013”.

Bertrand Vogèle, CEO of the YPI group has stated: “We fell in love with this project for all sorts of design and environmental reasons … It responds to a number of demands so many clients, passionate about the sea, ask of our industry. WHY can change the way we think and act as an industry and a society. We look forward to presenting WHY around the world.”

“We instantly knew that the WHY project would capture the imagination of the industry," said Gary Wright, Managing Partner of YCO. "It will enable Clients and their guests to enjoy the luxury of an extraordinarily large yacht whilst cruising almost silently in great comfort, all the time remaining considerate of the environment. YCO has always been an innovative company and we are delighted to be introducing such a revolutionary concept to the market.”

The Wally WHY is a 37m superyacht with an astounding 24m beam, offering unrivalled spaces onboard. The new Wally WHY design offers an opening roof and wide spaces to entertain, alongside her sustainable element. She is powered by Diesel Electric engines, able to achieve 11.5 knots at top speed, and is equipped with photovoltaic and solar thermic panels to promote sustainable energy on board.