Wally Launch Superyacht Magic Carpet³

“I’m highly satisfied with the outcome of this groundbreaking project, that engaged myself and my team for over two years”, comments the Owner and helmsman Sir Lindsay Owen-Jones enthusiastically, “Magic Carpet³ is precisely what I wanted and expected her to be, totally fulfilling my goals and briefs. She is the natural evolution of my breed of yachts: very fast, beautiful, comfortable, technologically advanced, and easy to sail.”

The WallyCento line was developed by Reichel Pugh naval architects with the exterior and interior styling by the revered Wally design team.

“Cruising in comfort at the speed of the fastest maxi race and racing at the highest level of competition is the dream of every passionate yachtsman,” explains Luca Bassani Antivari, Wally Founder and CEO. “WallyCento is the first and only superyacht making this dream come true, and Magic Carpet³ truly reflects this concept.”

Magic Carpet³ is a true step forward in yachting evolution and embodies the new generation of high performance sailing cruiser, setting new higher standards in naval architecture, systems, equipments, and construction technology.

“We are thankful to Sir Owen-Jones who actively contributed to the definition and development of the WallyCento box-rule,” adds Bassani, “and gave Wally the opportunity to produce such an innovative superyacht carrying the unmistakable Wally pedigree.”