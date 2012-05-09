The stunning Bugatti blue coloured 50-meter sailing yacht was built using the most advanced carbon fibre construction technology, developed on the lines of Tripp Design with the interiors by Wetzels Brown Partners, and uniquely classified RINA Green Star.

Luca Bassani Antivari, Wally Founder and President, said: “With Better Place, once again Wally opens a new route in yacht design and innovation.

“We succeeded in delivering an environmental friendly and breakthrough Wally 50m with aggressive and sleek lines of a true performance sailing yacht, rather than the motor sailer look typical of this class of yachts.”

Better Place is the first sailing yacht ever developed to comply with the environmental requirements of the RINA Green Star Design additional class notation, reserved to the ships which are designed, constructed and operated in such a way as to ensure maximum respect for the environment.

The measured displacement of the mega sailer is just 250 tons, of which 88 of the ballast (fin and bulb keel) and 11.5 of the full rigging (mast, boom, PBO rigging).

“This result reflects WallyEurope’s excellent building quality carried out throughout all the construction, using the latest advanced composite technology” added Mr Bassani.

“The displacement and sail area ratio would provide for very high performance also in light airs, under 10 knots of wind. And the Wally lifting keel, increasing the draft from 4.6 to 6.5 meters, further improves Better Place’s performance, that are associated with the proven Wally easy-sailing system to produce a true Fast and Easy mega yacht. ”

Wally Yachts have been creating groundbreaking sailing and power boats since 1994.