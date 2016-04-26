Measuring 33.5 metres, Barong D is the third Wally delivered to the repeat client who used passion and experience to replace his first two Wally yachts with a new generation of performance.



Frers Naval Architecture created this high performance sailing yacht characterised by the wide hull, uniquely camouflaged by classic lines reflecting Barong D’s cruising attitude.

“Wally employed all its advanced know-how to produce a fully equipped cruising super yacht displacing only 65 tons: two tons lighter than predicted, and approximately 35% less than the other yachts in this size range!," describes Luca Bassani, Wally President and CEO. "We succeeded in delivering a truly exceptional performance cruiser that accommodates in full comfort the owners who spend several months of the year on-board. “

The interiors have been built in blocks to achieve the maximum quality while reducing the weight, and the latest carbon fibre development has been used throughout - from hydraulic systems to the carbon mast and furling boom. Every component has been meticulously developed to produce such a state-of-the-art sailing yacht reflecting the Wally DNA to improve the on the water enjoyment while increasing safety.



“Additionally, the new Wally 110 features all the Wally technologies that we have developed since we started in 1994," adds Bassani. "Through the extensive R&D programme unique to our brand, that is constantly carried out to further improve the product. These features, that we pioneered and are now adopted by the whole of the industry, include the Wally flush-deck, the Wally sail handling system with the self-tacking jib and push-button sail trimming via the hydraulic rams, the Wally submarine anchor, the rig with swept back spreaders and no running backstays.”



“As it often happens with happy owners," continues Bassani. "Barong D is the larger evolution of their previous yachts, featuring similar style and deck and interior layouts.” On deck, the new Wally 110 features the slim teaked coach roof, the large social cockpit amidships, the manoeuvring and navigation area with four winches (dedicated to the halyards and the gennaker sheets) and the twin helm stations, and the aft sun bathing area.”

The interior layout reflects the owners’ extensive cruising requirements, featuring the forward Owner’s suite with two large separate beds to favour the comfort under sail, a double guest cabins on each side, and a spacious main saloon amidships.

The outside colour scheme is also very elegant combining the majestic blue of the hull with the blonde teak and beige upholstery.