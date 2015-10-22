Galateia features all the innovative concepts of the box-ruled superyacht: a fully equipped family cruiser matching the speed of the latest maxi racers, and providing a close racing within a narrow rating range of the wallycento fleet in the Wally Class competitive programme.

“The wallycento formula is indisputably successful because these superyachts proved to be highly competitive, very technical, extremely fast in all conditions, and exceptionally cruiser friendly” says Luca Bassani, Wally founder and president “With all these characteristics, the wallycento superyachts currently reflect the highest technological expression of the world of large sailing yachts continuing the tradition of the true Maxis, which is racing in an homogeneous and competitive fleet.”



The overwhelming performance of Magic Carpet3, overall winner of the 2014 Wally Annual Trophy and of the 2015 off-shore Giraglia race beating in IRC overall all the pure maxi racers, combined with her strikingly beautiful lines, convinced the passionate Owners to select the same naval architect studio, Reichel Pugh Yacht Design, to develop their new Wallycento while Wally is responsible for the styling and interiors.

“We developed the next generation wallycento hull shape incorporating into the design the on-the-water experience of Magic Carpet3 and the results of our latest hull study in computational fluid dynamics - explains Jim Pugh of Reichel Pugh Yacht Design - All areas of the design were open for development with focus on improving the underwater foil package, reducing windage and improving the yacht’s systems, weight, and function. A critical emphasis was on providing a responsive and rewarding experience for the helmsperson with a reassuring feeling of stability and control especially in more arduous wind and sea conditions”



The new white hulled wallycento features a super flush deck with a large social cockpit amidships seating up to 10 people, and a wide aft sun lounge, with the twin helm and navigation stations in between. Down below, Galateia unveils luxurious and comfortable interiors with, from bow to stern, the Owners’ suite forward, two guest double cabins, the main salon and lounge area with the nav station, the galley, the engine room and the crew double cabin. All cabins have en-suites.

The forward end is dedicated to the Wally submarine anchor locker and the large sail locker with accommodation for two crew. While the aft area serves as tender garage and incorporates part of the systems. Galateia is equipped with the bow thruster, enhancing the cruising capability of this class of super yachts.



When the sea trials are completed, Galateia will head to the Carribean for the winter season, where she is scheduled to cruise with the Owners’ family and race in some super yacht regattas.

In spring 2016 she will head back to the Mediterranean to join the Wally Class that is expected to have another record number of participants.

“Since we founded the Wally Class back in 1999 – explains Luca Bassani – we established the Owner driving rule, that is the main driving force behind the unmatchable success of our racing division”.



Wally has currently under construction the sailing yacht Wally 110, and the fourth unit of the 26m wallyace, and is finalizing the sales of the fourth wallycento , the fifth 26m wallyace, the first 30m wallyace, the first custom 80 wallypower, and several units of the wallypower range, including the 52 and the 58 models.