Owning one of the most renowned and impressive brand images – not to mention the impressive portfolio of ground breaking yachts – Wally’s Founder and President, Luca Bassani commented on the investment, saying, “We are excited that Archimedia, a value-added investor in the consumer sector, has decided to make this substantial investment in Wally. We believe Archimedia’s investment endorses the leading quality of our products and the tremendous potential of our brand.”

Since its inception, Wally has launched 42 sailing yachts and more than hundred motor yachts, not including the world’s largest sailing cruiser to be completely built in carbon fibre, the Wally 50m.

“This investment provides us with an enhanced ability to develop new models and new markets over the coming years” Luca continued. “Archimedia’s extensive experience with innovation and growing consumer franchises makes them an ideal partner as Wally continues to develop into a leading global brand.”

Archimedia specialises in creating and investing in innovative and high-quality consumer, technology and real estate brands.

John Hunt, Founder and Chairmen of Archimedia said, “We are delighted to partner with Luca and the team at Wally. The strong growth of the Wally brand over the last decade is a testament to Luca’s unmatched ability to innovate in both technological and aesthetic forms and we look forward to accelerating this growth and continuing the development of Wally.

John Hunt went on to say, “Wally is unusual in the yachting sector at present because it has a strong pipeline of new orders and products. Wally fits well with our focus on top quality brands with highly differentiated product offerings.”